Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €83.12 ($96.65).

SY1 stock traded up €1.96 ($2.28) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €86.30 ($100.35). 282,138 shares of the stock were exchanged. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($85.44). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €85.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €84.13.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

