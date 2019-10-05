Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SYMC. Mizuho raised shares of Symantec from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Symantec in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush set a $19.00 target price on shares of Symantec and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Symantec in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $22.00 target price on shares of Symantec and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.82.

Get Symantec alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYMC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,509,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,061,010. Symantec has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Symantec will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In other Symantec news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,325,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $30,427,431.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,520.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYMC. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Symantec by 28,835.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,455,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430,202 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Symantec by 129.2% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,061,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Symantec by 96.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,345,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Symantec by 12,780.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of Symantec by 5.6% in the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 38,000,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.