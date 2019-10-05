SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SVMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price target on shares of SVMK and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SVMK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Shares of SVMK stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $18.11. 524,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,147. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66. SVMK has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.72 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 59.16% and a negative return on equity of 25.79%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVMK will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other SVMK news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 45,000 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $783,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 108,889 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $1,836,957.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 272,639 shares of company stock worth $4,711,324. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVMK. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SVMK by 3,055.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

