SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SIVB has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks set a $250.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.27.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.67. The stock had a trading volume of 479,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,358. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $177.70 and a fifty-two week high of $322.91.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $863.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.38 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $190,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $459,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,961.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,030. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,220,000 after acquiring an additional 62,142 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2,780.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.