SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SZKMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th.

Shares of SZKMY stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.41. 2,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,218. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.30. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $142.51 and a fifty-two week high of $226.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.59.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

