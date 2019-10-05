Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $33,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $54,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 353.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYA opened at $7.68 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $9.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $998.22 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $164.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $11.00 target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

