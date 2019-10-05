Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $244,000 Investment in RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.08% of RTI Surgical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,756,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 93,444 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical in the first quarter worth $115,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical in the first quarter worth $495,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical in the first quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 2.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 269,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on RTI Surgical in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

NASDAQ RTIX opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.09 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter. RTI Surgical had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTI Surgical Holdings Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

