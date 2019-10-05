Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) Insider Acquires £26,000 in Stock

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) insider Michael Cunningham bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($33,973.61).

LON:SCE opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.33) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 million and a PE ratio of -15.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.02. Surface Transforms plc has a 52 week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 27.75 ($0.36). The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

Get Surface Transforms alerts:

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Surface Transforms in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive OEMs.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Transforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Transforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.