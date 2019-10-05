SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $10.55 on Thursday. SunPower has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $1,211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,240.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 60,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $861,875.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,930.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,674 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis bought a new position in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $784,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,358,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,093,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after purchasing an additional 515,022 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

