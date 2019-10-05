SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut SunOpta from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded SunOpta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $3.00 target price on SunOpta and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that SunOpta will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Dean Hollis purchased 75,360 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $156,748.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 334,279 shares in the company, valued at $695,300.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Duchscher purchased 19,310 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $43,061.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,726.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 294,670 shares of company stock worth $639,810. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 8,425,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,719,000 after buying an additional 1,193,708 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SunOpta by 42.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 705,865 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SunOpta by 232.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 347,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

