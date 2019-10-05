Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:SPH traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.47. 96,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,546. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38. Suburban Propane Partners has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $214.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,613 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

