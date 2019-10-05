Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.2% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Stryker by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $6,339,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $540,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,637 shares of company stock worth $11,240,206 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.49. 706,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,632. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $144.75 and a 12 month high of $223.45. The company has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

