Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.50.

STRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. First Analysis reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 126.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 1.1% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 7.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 134.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,786. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $189.79.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.79 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company’s revenue was up 113.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

