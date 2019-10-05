Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price lowered by Piper Jaffray Companies from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target suggests a potential downside of 18.41% from the company’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SFIX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.70.

Shares of SFIX stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,428,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,309. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $37.72.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $432.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $421,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,826,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 346,000 shares of company stock worth $8,050,620. Corporate insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 562.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,605,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,289 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 23.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,488,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,580,000 after acquiring an additional 849,117 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 26.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,399,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,958,000 after acquiring an additional 719,063 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 2,125.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,220,000 after acquiring an additional 484,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 16.3% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,467,000 after acquiring an additional 313,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

