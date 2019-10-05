Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stifel Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.60.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,540. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $61.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.89.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

In related news, SVP Ben A. Plotkin sold 9,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $502,238.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,381.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $133,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,359.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,397 over the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $908,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 82,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 143.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 22.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 273,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,165,000 after acquiring an additional 34,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

