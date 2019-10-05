Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Sterling Construction from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

STRL stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,269. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sterling Construction has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $372.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $264.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo acquired 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $387,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,634.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo acquired 48,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $532,884.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 728.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 27.5% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 598,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after buying an additional 129,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 260.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 746,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 539,301 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 9.7% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

