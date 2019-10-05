Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.61 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) will post sales of $14.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.87 million and the lowest is $14.12 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $14.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $57.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.12 million to $58.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $64.22 million, with estimates ranging from $62.50 million to $66.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 47.43% and a return on equity of 9.79%.

SCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Stellus Capital Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 9.5% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCM traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 62,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $252.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

