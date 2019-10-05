Steem 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $548,017.00 (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001760 BTC on major exchanges including GOPAX, Binance, RuDEX and Huobi. Steem has a market capitalization of $49.41 million and $548,017.00 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,106.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $222.69 or 0.02749037 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00419137 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00021323 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000607 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 363,521,080 coins and its circulating supply is 346,546,986 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, GOPAX, Huobi, Bithumb, Binance, Bittrex, Poloniex, HitBTC and RuDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.