Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Steel Dynamics to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,972. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.35. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $46.02.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez acquired 8,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $247,262.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $19,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 466.8% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,940,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,602,000 after buying an additional 1,598,122 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 463.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,891,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after buying an additional 1,555,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $35,753,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 120.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,060,000 after buying an additional 1,034,176 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 64.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,877,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,712,000 after buying an additional 739,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

