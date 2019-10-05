Stealth Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.25 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Stealth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Stealth has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $3,899.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stealth has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004196 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001165 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002075 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00063588 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 33,439,550 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

