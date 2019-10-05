State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,198,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,496 shares during the period. State Street accounts for about 14.2% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned 0.32% of State Street worth $70,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 547,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,670,000 after buying an additional 111,924 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $877,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.43 per share, for a total transaction of $353,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 127,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,461.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $577,375. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on State Street from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

STT traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $56.24. 120,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,019. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $87.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

