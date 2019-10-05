State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 110,202 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 110,202 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $15,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 37,594 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $31,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $2,011,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 257,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,948.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,300 shares of company stock worth $5,432,186. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.46.

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.71. 465,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,358. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average of $58.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.09.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.11). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

