State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,063 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $14,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.65. The stock had a trading volume of 940,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,369. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $1,424,475.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,030,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,283,503.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 175,616 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $12,758,502.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,125,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,792,421.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 569,298 shares of company stock worth $40,930,165. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

