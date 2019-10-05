State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 106,020 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $37,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 59.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,488 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $936,506.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,878.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,800 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,212 shares of company stock worth $3,857,055 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Micron Technology from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.36.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.29. 6,747,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,752,720. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.97.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

