State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,172 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Allergan were worth $12,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Allergan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco bought a new stake in Allergan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Allergan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allergan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Allergan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

AGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $166.08 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.15.

Shares of NYSE:AGN traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.44. The company had a trading volume of 631,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,775. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.65. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $194.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

