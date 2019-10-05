State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 132.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,569 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $14,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 24,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $1,464,509.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,218 shares in the company, valued at $12,740,669.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $285,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,701.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,142 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,058. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. ValuEngine lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.80. 358,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $61.23.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

