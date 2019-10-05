State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $12.92 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 65.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 136,176 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in General Motors by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in General Motors by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $34.86. 3,293,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,863,034. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $35.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 83,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $3,281,146.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,346.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,944 shares of company stock worth $14,996,038 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

