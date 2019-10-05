Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,867 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.8% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,877 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,141,872 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $233,567,000 after buying an additional 72,485 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 111,068 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 125,073 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $883,906.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,712.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $2,299,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,730,357 over the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.65 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

SBUX traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $85.92. 3,938,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,525,643. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $54.71 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $103.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.