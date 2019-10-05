Starbase Trading Up 7.2% This Week (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Starbase has a market capitalization of $256,075.00 and approximately $2,933.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Starbase has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00038689 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.68 or 0.05394518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000438 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001129 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Its launch date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

