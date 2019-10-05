Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

STMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Stamps.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital raised shares of Stamps.com from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.92.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Stamps.com stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.91. The stock had a trading volume of 350,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,181. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. Stamps.com has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $226.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $138.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.35 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 405.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 3,036.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.