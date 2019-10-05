Stakinglab Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 38.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stakinglab has a market cap of $90,756.00 and approximately $1,238.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00639999 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00025685 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004264 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000137 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 997,119 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.