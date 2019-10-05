Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Stag Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Stag Industrial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.63.

NYSE:STAG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.65. Stag Industrial has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stag Industrial will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

In other Stag Industrial news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 35,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,051,886.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,886.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,909,000 after buying an additional 114,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 12.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,231 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 1.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 12.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 63,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stag Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.