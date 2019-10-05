SportyCo Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, SportyCo has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. SportyCo has a total market capitalization of $39,932.00 and $224.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SportyCo token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Livecoin, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00191983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.43 or 0.01018604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00090360 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SportyCo Token Profile

SportyCo launched on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io . The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io

Buying and Selling SportyCo

SportyCo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Coinbe, ChaoEX, OKEx and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

