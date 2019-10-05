Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SPLK has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Splunk from $158.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus set a $156.00 price objective on Splunk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.11.

Shares of SPLK traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,113. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.26 and a beta of 2.06. Splunk has a 1-year low of $83.69 and a 1-year high of $143.70.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $516.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.97 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $505,887.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $1,536,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Splunk by 8.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,287,809 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,054,191,000 after buying an additional 1,942,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,535,699 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,702,114,000 after buying an additional 370,125 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Splunk by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,766,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $593,860,000 after buying an additional 104,910 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Splunk by 8.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,815,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $354,094,000 after buying an additional 217,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,408,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $177,085,000 after buying an additional 113,156 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

