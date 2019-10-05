SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Position Lifted by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 67,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 60,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,074. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $32.56.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1945 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

