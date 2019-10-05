SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 870.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 30,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.50. 11,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,533. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.41.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

