Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 574 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,979 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Mirova raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,657.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 144,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,583,000 after acquiring an additional 136,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,021,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,846,000 after acquiring an additional 385,763 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.91. The company had a trading volume of 875,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.69 and a 200 day moving average of $205.99. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $164.78 and a 52-week high of $233.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total value of $1,027,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,576 shares of company stock worth $21,514,886. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.77.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.