Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 1,736 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $3,092,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 38.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,062,000. Finally, Ferox Capital Management LP bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $5,024,000. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.54. 10,917,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,065,036. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $143.46 and a one year high of $195.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.14.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

