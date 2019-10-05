Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 5,347 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,715 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Seagate Technology comprises 0.6% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 65,311 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 864,211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 33,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,808 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 21,185 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 119,551 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 20,208 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $4,887,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $645,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 132,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,013,610. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

STX traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $53.53. 69,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,963. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.79. Seagate Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 72.07% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.28%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

