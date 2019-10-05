Sound Income Strategies LLC Invests $48,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Edison International by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Edison International by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,358. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.89.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.613 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $73.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

