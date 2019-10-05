Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $29,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 52.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 69,734 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 57.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 74,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,790,000.

SLYG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.47. 79,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,392. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.11. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.57 and a one year high of $66.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1684 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

