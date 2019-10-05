Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,708,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,545,641,000 after purchasing an additional 259,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 135,522.5% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857,647 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,409,352,000 after purchasing an additional 674,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,199,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,539,702,000 after buying an additional 31,873 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,219.01, for a total value of $30,475.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total value of $92,892.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,845.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,992 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $17.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,205.25. 411,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,206. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,201.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,171.47. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,289.27. The firm has a market cap of $835.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.93.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

