Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 3,064 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up about 0.5% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 97.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,547,000 after buying an additional 448,395 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,009,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 101.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 242.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc purchased 764,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.61 per share, for a total transaction of $57,039,419.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra purchased 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 773,107 shares of company stock worth $57,638,240. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,933. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $68.61 and a fifty-two week high of $105.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.49.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.