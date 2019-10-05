Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNE. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sony in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Sony by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sony by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sony by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNE opened at $58.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.15. Sony Corp has a 1-year low of $41.91 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Sony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.21 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

