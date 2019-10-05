Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SLNO. Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Laidlaw started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ SLNO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.78. 10,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,776. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.31.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.13). Analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg purchased 57,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $122,127.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 27,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 30,092 shares during the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

