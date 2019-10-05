Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Up 9.4%

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) shares shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.58 and last traded at $39.09, 6,827,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 284% from the average session volume of 1,775,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.72.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Smartsheet to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average of $44.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $64.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 135,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $5,250,150.00. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $830,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 604,816 shares of company stock valued at $27,708,530. 24.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 220.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,756,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,002,000 after buying an additional 4,644,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 285.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,344 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 87.3% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,030,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,769 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $108,740,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $99,384,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

