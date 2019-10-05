Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,822,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,617. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $44.81. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 1.94. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $181,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $580,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,816 shares of company stock valued at $27,708,530 over the last three months. 24.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 240.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 76.9% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

