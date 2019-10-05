SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SMBK has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut SmartFinancial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut SmartFinancial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $286.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.75. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.22 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 20.91%. Equities analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 74.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 341,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 145,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 68,391 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 497,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 18.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 225,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 20,644 shares during the last quarter. 40.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

