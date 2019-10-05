Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SKX. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Skechers USA to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.50.
NYSE:SKX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.65. 950,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,317. Skechers USA has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65.
In related news, Director Richard Siskind sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,088.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $59,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,527,305 over the last three months. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Skechers USA by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,776,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $370,827,000 after purchasing an additional 104,462 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skechers USA by 120.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,891,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,743 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its position in Skechers USA by 20.3% during the second quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 2,353,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,103,000 after purchasing an additional 397,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skechers USA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,355,000 after purchasing an additional 79,002 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Skechers USA by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,195,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,494 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Skechers USA
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
