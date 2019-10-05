Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SKX. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Skechers USA to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.50.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

NYSE:SKX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.65. 950,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,317. Skechers USA has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers USA will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Siskind sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,088.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $59,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,527,305 over the last three months. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Skechers USA by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,776,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $370,827,000 after purchasing an additional 104,462 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skechers USA by 120.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,891,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,743 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its position in Skechers USA by 20.3% during the second quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 2,353,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,103,000 after purchasing an additional 397,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skechers USA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,355,000 after purchasing an additional 79,002 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Skechers USA by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,195,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,494 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.