SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $80.00 target price on shares of SJW Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SJW Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Shares of SJW traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.93. The stock had a trading volume of 86,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,292. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $70.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.02.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $102.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. Equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $559,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its position in SJW Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 471,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,680,000 after buying an additional 24,390 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in SJW Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 271,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,736,000 after buying an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in SJW Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

